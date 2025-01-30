Budget: India’s fiscal consolidation is well on track despite hurdles

Once the fiscal deficit has been brought under 4.5% in 2025-26, we expect the government to henceforth focus more on reducing the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium-term. We do not expect any yearly consolidation target as far as the central government’s debt-to-GDP path is concerned, but the endeavour will likely be to bring the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio down to about 50% of GDP by 2030-31 (closer to the pre-pandemic 2018-19 level). If this probable target is achieved over the next five-year period, then it should translate to the Centre’s fiscal deficit reducing further to 4% of GDP by 2030-31 (representing 10 basis points of consolidation each year between 2026-27 and 2030-31).