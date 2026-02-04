How the budget’s reforms will help India gain an export edge and make the most of its trade deals
Summary
At a time of fractured geopolitics and rising protectionism, India’s budget bets on competitiveness over caution. It creates a framework that could help India maximize the value of new trade deals—turning global uncertainty into an opportunity for exports, investment and long-term growth.
India’s budget for 2026-27 has been presented at a time when the global landscape is being reshaped by geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain reconfiguration, rising protectionism and unprecedented trade-policy uncertainty.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story