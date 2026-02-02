The prospect of better returns will overshadow the budget’s securities transaction tax hike
The budget’s small hike in India’s levy on derivative transactions has grabbed market attention, but let’s not miss the bigger picture. Prospects for stronger real returns over time should matter far more to investors than a marginal rise in trading costs.
The government’s goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires India to sustain high growth over a long period of time. Union Budget 2026-27 operates within a framework that India has articulated for itself: of bringing down the government’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio on a sustainable basis. A lower public debt burden helps reduce pressure on interest rates and government borrowing, thereby freeing up financial resources for the private sector and Indian households.