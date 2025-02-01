The budget gives MSMEs a big boost to help make India self-reliant
Summary
- It lowers financing and other hurdles to help make micro, small and medium enterprises the ‘second engine’ of India’s growth story
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of India’s economic structure, contributing nearly 30% to gross domestic product (GDP), 45% to exports and generating employment for over 75 million people. Despite their crucial role, MSMEs have long grappled with financing bottlenecks, infrastructural gaps and slow technological adoption. The 2025-26 budget takes a decisive step to address these structural challenges and fuel MSME growth in line with India’s self-reliance vision.