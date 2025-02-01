The budget gives MSMEs a big boost to help make India self-reliant

It introduces an expansion in the classification criteria for MSMEs, raising investment and turnover limits by 2.5 and 2 times, respectively. This move aims to incentivize businesses to scale up without fear of losing MSME benefits. Additionally, enhancement of the credit guarantee cover from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore for MSMEs is expected to unlock an additional ₹1.5 trillion of financing in the next 5 years, addressing one of the sector’s most pressing challenges of limited access to affordable credit.