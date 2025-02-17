We can’t expect budget tax cuts to boost GDP growth all that much
Summary
- Tax-cut beneficiaries are a small group with a lower than average propensity to use extra income for consumption, while fiscal spending will slow down. The net effect on India’s economic growth would be tiny.
Ahead of the Union budget, there was a demand from various economic participants to stimulate consumption. The government delivered this in a balanced way by boosting the disposable income of individuals through tax cuts while keeping a tight leash on its fiscal deficit. No individual needs to pay any tax on their salary income up to ₹12 lakh per annum in 2025-26, up from ₹7 lakh in 2024-25. The tax outgo for richer individuals has also been cut. This will cost the exchequer ₹1 trillion, according to government estimates.