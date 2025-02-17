We can’t expect budget tax cuts to boost GDP growth all that much

An MPC of 50-55% (or 0.5-0.55 as a fraction of 1) would mean a consumption multiplier of 2-2.2 times, using the formula [1/(1-MPC)]. A rise in disposable income of ₹90,000-95,000 crore (after adjusting for possible debt repayments) would thus result in additional consumption of about ₹2 trillion. With total PFCE expected at about ₹200 trillion in 2024-25, it would mean additional growth of 1 percentage point in India’s nominal PFCE. With PFCE at some 60% of nominal GDP, this would suggest an increase of about 0.6 percentage points in nominal GDP growth. With a GDP deflator of 1.8 times, it would imply a rise in real GDP growth of about 0.30-0.35 percentage points.