Budgetary support could propel our quest for pharma innovation

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has been playing a key role in improving global health through its affordable and high-quality generic medicines. We are the third-largest pharmaceutical supplier in terms of volume, shipping 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories worldwide. India now needs to capture value share as well. To move up the pharma value chain, we need to focus on emerging opportunities across novel biologics, biosimilars, mRNA and other new-generation vaccines, orphan drugs, anti-microbials, precision medicines, cell and gene therapies, among others. They account for two-thirds of the global pharma value pool. To rank among the top five countries in value terms and No. 1 in volume terms, the Indian industry will need to grow from $44 billion currently to $120-130 billion by 2030 and $500 billion by 2047.

