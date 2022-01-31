Promoting the ease-of-doing business and providing certainty to corporates can ensure that both objectives are met in these testing times.

The upcoming Budget will be the second one to be presented amidst the covid-19 pandemic. In these fragile and uncertain times, it is expected that Union Budget 2022–23 would provide the necessary thrust towards economic revival and sustained growth for businesses, with a view towards achieving an ambitious gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate.

The government has successfully introduced the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing in India, which is seen as a welcome step by the industry and is reflected in the increased investment commitments towards ‘Make in India’. Similar impetus should be given to the services sector to drive growth. To further invigorate economic growth, a level playing field should be provided to export-oriented units and those in special economic zones (SEZ) supplying goods to domestic tariff areas. The custom duty for these units should be capped to the amount of duty initially foregone upon import of raw materials rather than imposing it on the value of the finished goods supplied. These measures will certainly provide a fillip to the economic recovery and cushion to corporate India.

As the government has taken multiple steps towards incentivising Indian businesses, a move to bring them at par with an accepted global tax framework is also important to provide a competitive edge. Currently, businesses set up separate legal entities to achieve varied business objectives, at times due to regulatory constraints, resulting in multi-fold tax compliance, litigation and increased costs for both taxpayers as well as government. Providing an option of tax reporting for a ‘group’ on a consolidated basis instead of each entity reporting separately within the group will enable a consolidated tax treatment. This will provide overall efficiencies to the group in terms of compliance and cost/tax optimisation and also lower the administrative burden on the government.

Given the success of the settlement schemes under excise, service-tax and income-tax, the introduction of an amnesty scheme under customs would be another step in the right direction. This will help in reducing the baggage of litigation for corporates and also aid the government in unlocking the tax dues.

The provisions relating to tax deducted at source (TDS) on the purchase of goods and tax collected at source (TCS) on the sale of goods have proven to be onerous for corporate India. They have significantly increased the compliance burden, including requirements to make changes in accounting software/enterprise resource planning (ERP), etc. While the intent of introducing these provisions was to widen the tax net with a very low applicable rate of 0.1%, it has resulted in an unwarranted increase in compliance costs and efforts. In an era of digitisation, where data related to such transactions is available with the government, with cross reference to GSTIN/PAN/Aadhar and the evolving exchange of information between the revenue departments (income tax and GST), relaxation in these provisions should be considered from an ease of doing business perspective.

Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) 2.0, the ambitious project led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), seeks a minimum tax payment of 15% by large corporations and would be instrumental in putting an end to the era of tax havens. With 2023 being construed as the effective year of implementation of the said provisions, India needs to take the initial steps by framing the enabling provisions and opening them up for public consultations prior to enactment.

In Budget 2022–23, the finance minister is expected to allocate funds to manage the impact of the pandemic. The tax measures would need to maintain a subtle balance between achieving fiscal discipline and economic recovery while promoting ease of doing business and providing certainty to corporates in these testing times.

Sanjay Tolia is partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP. These are the author’s personal views.

