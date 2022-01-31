Budget’s balancing act on growth and fiscal consolidation

The provisions relating to tax deducted at source (TDS) on the purchase of goods and tax collected at source (TCS) on the sale of goods have proven to be onerous for corporate India. They have significantly increased the compliance burden, including requirements to make changes in accounting software/enterprise resource planning (ERP), etc. While the intent of introducing these provisions was to widen the tax net with a very low applicable rate of 0.1%, it has resulted in an unwarranted increase in compliance costs and efforts. In an era of digitisation, where data related to such transactions is available with the government, with cross reference to GSTIN/PAN/Aadhar and the evolving exchange of information between the revenue departments (income tax and GST), relaxation in these provisions should be considered from an ease of doing business perspective.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}