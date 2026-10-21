As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
Building India’s deep-tech enterprise pipeline: from IP to IPO
SummaryCapital is only one component of enterprise creation. Entrepreneurs need mentors versed in science and markets, industry partners to test technology, specialised labs, help with regulatory approvals and standards, and tech-transfer offices that protect intellectual property (IP).
As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
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