Building India’s deep-tech enterprise pipeline: from IP to IPO

It is common in these IP-focused startups to see the business fundamentals fail, more often than not. During the due diligence, we sometimes discover that the IP is not assigned to the company, or is not protected at all; that the core technology was developed by consultants, leaving the company without ownership of its own code; or that a name, logo or colour has been chosen so close to a much bigger brand that it could one day wipe the company out. It is critical to get all of these well governed, tracked and monitored. Well-protected IP actually is an asse—it supports international expansion, enables licensing, facilitates technology partnerships and improves confidence in future funding rounds.