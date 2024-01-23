Bull semen imports are a welcome dairy experiment

It’s no mean feat that India is the largest producer of milk in the world, especially when one considers the limited supply we had right after independence. Since the white revolution in subsequent decades, which saw rural dairy farms link up to form cooperative networks, our milk production has come a long way. In 2022-23, the country produced 230.6 million tonnes of it. But with all of it getting consumed within India, our dairy farming sector must scale up to meet rising domestic demand and serve overseas markets. It is not a surprise then that the government is aiming for 330 million tonnes of annual milk output by 2033-34. That would be a jump of more than two-fifths in about a decade. Enlarging our bovine count is an option, as we are nowhere close to a methane crisis of the kind America has acquired from its outsized cattle farms, but it would certainly be more efficient if we could increase the milk producing capacity of our existing livestock. In this context, the National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) latest initiative is noteworthy. This government-run overseer of cooperative farming has imported 40,000 doses of Gir bull semen from Brazil for domestic insemination to raise milk volumes.

The Gir breed is claimed to be capable of producing as much as 40 litres of milk every day per animal. While this may be true of a few top specimen, even its reported average of 20-22 litres daily would exceed what Indian cattle farmers are accustomed to: an average estimated at 8 litres. Given this productivity gap, having the genes of Brazilian animals introduced in the local bovine population could boost milk supply without the need of cattle farm expansion. Sure, the complexities of genetics dictate that hybrids needn’t acquire all the traits sought to be passed along, but it’s likely that this experiment will yield results. In a way, it is a genetic reunion. Of the world’s two broad types of cattle, the humped-back kind native to tropical zones and flat-backed animals found in cooler climes, the Gir breed belongs to the former. Not just that, it traces its lineage to Gujarat, as it descends from an 18th century gift to Brazil by the Maharaja of Bhavnagar, as the legend of its globalization goes. South America preserved the original breed it got, while Indian ranches began raising ever more flat-backed Jersey cows, which originate in Europe, on their reputation for producing more milk than local breeds. So, in that way, Gir’s return is a homecoming to its original habitat. This does not mean that India is set to turn its back on any other breed. Just that the NDDB spotted a worthy opportunity in importing what it needed to meet a goal.

In a country that once gave totemic authority to the idea of self-sufficiency, imports often face resistance. In this case, efforts that began in 2017 took so long to fructify because of opposition from cattle breeders, who had to be relieved of qualms over the process of insemination and its impact. What might have helped soften their stance is the origin of Brazilian Gir bulls. Advocates of autarky can tell themselves these descend from our bovine diaspora. But, in the final analysis, it should not really matter. As Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping famously said, so long as a cat catches mice, its colour is immaterial. His analogy served as a push for the ideological pragmatism that led to China’s economic ascent. Similar logic should guide India’s farm sector. So long as we get more milk, the genes of the animal aren’t a concern.