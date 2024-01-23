Bull semen imports are a welcome dairy experiment
Summary
- India’s dairy board has done well to import Gir bull genes from Brazil. This highly productive breed’s desi lineage may have eased autarkic resistance, but genetic origin shouldn’t matter so long as milk output gets a boost.
It’s no mean feat that India is the largest producer of milk in the world, especially when one considers the limited supply we had right after independence. Since the white revolution in subsequent decades, which saw rural dairy farms link up to form cooperative networks, our milk production has come a long way. In 2022-23, the country produced 230.6 million tonnes of it. But with all of it getting consumed within India, our dairy farming sector must scale up to meet rising domestic demand and serve overseas markets. It is not a surprise then that the government is aiming for 330 million tonnes of annual milk output by 2033-34. That would be a jump of more than two-fifths in about a decade. Enlarging our bovine count is an option, as we are nowhere close to a methane crisis of the kind America has acquired from its outsized cattle farms, but it would certainly be more efficient if we could increase the milk producing capacity of our existing livestock. In this context, the National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) latest initiative is noteworthy. This government-run overseer of cooperative farming has imported 40,000 doses of Gir bull semen from Brazil for domestic insemination to raise milk volumes.