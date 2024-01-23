Bull semen imports are a welcome dairy experiment

The Gir breed is claimed to be capable of producing as much as 40 litres of milk every day per animal. While this may be true of a few top specimen, even its reported average of 20-22 litres daily would exceed what Indian cattle farmers are accustomed to: an average estimated at 8 litres. Given this productivity gap, having the genes of Brazilian animals introduced in the local bovine population could boost milk supply without the need of cattle farm expansion. Sure, the complexities of genetics dictate that hybrids needn’t acquire all the traits sought to be passed along, but it’s likely that this experiment will yield results. In a way, it is a genetic reunion. Of the world’s two broad types of cattle, the humped-back kind native to tropical zones and flat-backed animals found in cooler climes, the Gir breed belongs to the former. Not just that, it traces its lineage to Gujarat, as it descends from an 18th century gift to Brazil by the Maharaja of Bhavnagar, as the legend of its globalization goes. South America preserved the original breed it got, while Indian ranches began raising ever more flat-backed Jersey cows, which originate in Europe, on their reputation for producing more milk than local breeds. So, in that way, Gir’s return is a homecoming to its original habitat. This does not mean that India is set to turn its back on any other breed. Just that the NDDB spotted a worthy opportunity in importing what it needed to meet a goal.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial