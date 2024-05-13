Bulls and bears: Stock market shudders are not hard to understand
Summary
- Volatility may seem odd amid today’s positive economic narrative, but poll uncertainty and indifferent business earnings could explain it. A drop in net household financial savings while mutual find inflows swell are another point to ponder.
Markets, contrary to popular belief, are not autonomous organisms. Markets are defined by the actions of participants. Outcomes are the cumulative effect—the sigma, i.e.—of multiple moves made by a heterogeneous crowd with differing investment goals, time horizons and often also future expectations. The unexpected stock market tumble of 9 May, with the S&P BSE Sensex losing 1,062 points and NSE Nifty shedding 370 points, got analysts scrambling to decipher market signals and interpret red flags. It seemed counter-intuitive, given the popular narrative of unbridled economic growth and policy continuity.