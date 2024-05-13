Bulls and bears: Stock market shudders are not hard to understand

Typically, stock markets tank when there is an immediate trigger (such as a national security crisis or natural disaster like a tsunami) or a proximate economic event (like a hike in the policy rate of interest). Last week’s market shudders amid sunny forecasts, therefore, led to some confusion over probable causes. While there is no official reason for the spike in volatility, two explanations seem plausible: Nervousness over election results and its impact on policy, and indifferent corporate results that suggest continuing stagnation in consumer markets combined with waning pricing power of leading companies. Bearish sentiment is also reflected in the derivatives segment of the stock market, as current positions indicate expectations of a further fall in indices during the weeks ahead.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

Typically, stock markets tank when there is an immediate trigger (such as a national security crisis or natural disaster like a tsunami) or a proximate economic event (like a hike in the policy rate of interest). Last week’s market shudders amid sunny forecasts, therefore, led to some confusion over probable causes. While there is no official reason for the spike in volatility, two explanations seem plausible: Nervousness over election results and its impact on policy, and indifferent corporate results that suggest continuing stagnation in consumer markets combined with waning pricing power of leading companies. Bearish sentiment is also reflected in the derivatives segment of the stock market, as current positions indicate expectations of a further fall in indices during the weeks ahead.

The immediate concern seems to be a somewhat low voter turnout in the first three phases of the ongoing seven-phase general elections. Election Commission data for the first two phases, released on 26 April—after due revisions that generated some controversies—showed phase-I turnout at 66.1% and phase II at 66.7%. Preliminary estimates for the turnout in the third round of voting on 7 May also indicate a lower turnout than previous polls.

Market participants interpreted lower voter participation as a sign of relative political apathy, taken by some to augur fewer Lok Sabha seats for the ruling party than expected. While it appears premature to make any conclusive assessment, with half the polls still to go, nervousness over a potential upset—even if just a whiff of it—may have induced impulse selling of equities. This market twitchiness might have been aided by unimpressive corporate results for 2023-24. An analysis of 378 company results by Bank of Baroda shows that while their topline grew 9.3% in the fourth quarter of the year, profit- after-tax expanded only 5.8%.

In the weeks till the final election results on 4 June, even as the remaining corporate results are announced, markets will also try to decode another confusing signal from investor action: The rising share of systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual fund (MF) investments. Gross inflows through SIPs during April 2024 crossed ₹20,000 crore, the highest ever.