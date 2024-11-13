Burberry is being wooed for its chequered past and bright future
Summary
- With Burberry trying to turn around its fortunes for the past eight years, Moncler—which LVMH has invested—is considering a bid for it. For LVMH, a deal would take a rival out of the market and stop Kering from acquiring it.
The days are getting colder in Europe. Perhaps a black, white, tan and red down jacket will keep Burberry investors warm. Moncler, best known for its padded coats, is considering a bid for the British company famous for its distinctive chequered pattern, according Miss Tweed.