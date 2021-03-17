Bureaucratic reforms are difficult but not impossible

A key shortcoming of their recommendations has been that they have focused largely on the IAS, the topmost echelon of the bureaucratic pyramid. With their focus on an elite sliver of administrators, these reports have ignored the welfare ramifications of millions of daily interactions between the public and other government employees. Moreover, most have been centred on minor changes to staffing rules, such as lateral entry of experienced professionals, which is likely to have only a limited impact on the overall bureaucratic edifice. Another shortcoming is an excessive reliance on monitoring mechanisms to tackle corruption. Besides the fact that most of these measures have been ineffective, extra monitoring also leads to procedural excesses that result in greater friction and inefficiency in the bureaucracy. This is not to say that tackling corruption should not be a goal; rather, it should be done without increasing procedural density.