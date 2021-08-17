Business activity looks set to get its buzz back

The NIBRI goes by a complex formula that takes into account Google’s mobility tracker, Apple’s driving mobility readings, electricity demand and the country’s labour-force participation rate. As curbs began being lifted across the country after the second wave ebbed, swift gains were made on most of those counts. According to Nomura’s report on the latest reading, this index had not only struggled to reach its previous high after the first wave, it fell short of 100. This time, though, it took a sharper incline and got past its pre-covid level with far greater ease. Direct data on physical movement, as observed from the sky, points to a recovery too. With data taken from its traffic-guidance app, Google’s mobility index has shown a recent upshoot in what it classified as retail and recreational visits. As of 11 August, its tracker had India at a 17-month high on this score, though it had not yet attained its base level of 21 February 2020. Eateries, corner shops, shopping malls and parks have been abustle these past few weeks, and unless another wave breaks out, a return to pre-covid swarms in market areas may not be far off. The big contributor to our NIBRI performance appears to be power usage. Our demand for electricity in the week ended 15 August was 5.7% higher than in the previous seven days. This is a sign of a pick-up in all kinds of activity beyond people’s homes. Industrial production is a major power-guzzler. Increasingly, so too are most public spaces that attract urban spenders. What must have let the NIBRI down was labour enrolment, which saw a minor dip that week. India’s count of people who either had jobs or were actively looking for work, taken as a slice of the country’s working-age population, slid to an even more dismal 40.4%. Employers were in no rush to expand payrolls.

