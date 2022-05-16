Business analysis is no government’s business

As with a call for information on sustainability and the easing of business regulation and reporting—data filing duplication must end—that an integrated database would enable, the Centre’s ability to crunch numbers and acquire a solvency monitor could well have a public purpose. If an anonymized trove of meta-data is used as an aggregate indicator of businesses on the verge of going bust, it could act as a policy input. Less general motives are also plausible. Since watching out for workers, small investors, suppliers, etc, is a legitimate aspect of the state’s oversight remit, the government has an interest in forestalling bankruptcies. As an owner of banks that lend to businesses and have often needed fiscal back-up, it also has a big financial stake in debtors staying worthy of credit. But still, on specifics, it should exercise restraint. Unless a bankruptcy occurs, for which defined processes are in place, any take on its likelihood is essentially an opinion. For specific cases, forming such opinions on the basis of business analysis is the job of lenders, investors and other direct stakeholders, guided along by credit rating agencies. It is they who must keep watch, guard their interests and mount rescues in good time. They may have done a poor job of it, as our recent record shows, but that does not justify government intrusion. Even if the proposal is academic rather than actionable, it could generate sensitive data under a government stamp. Any publication—or leak—of likely failures that are identifiable could unsettle such firms, possibly even tip them over, should perceptions of their weakness impact operations. The ministry’s tools could also be challenged, conceivably, given that tracking such risks is not a competence it can claim superiority on, which would expose it to needless controversy.