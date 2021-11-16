Business as usual won’t work for post-pandemic times

The critical questions facing the world today are vaccination and an economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic. Gaps on both these are caught in a quagmire between the global North and South (rich vs poor) and between the West and East (US-China rivalry). What could be the way forward, especially in times when multilateralism is in decline and the scare of climate change looms large in the backdrop? In order to achieve change, we will need to look for out-of-the-box solutions. Business as usual will not work.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}