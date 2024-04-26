Business buzzwords: Do executives need to outgrow them?
Summary
- A fixation with trending topics like AI is discernible among CXOs. ‘Boys with toys’ spring to mind. For India Inc’s leadership, it’s crucial not to let the prevailing buzz detract attention from substantive issues.
Despite its existence for decades, widespread familiarity with artificial intelligence (AI) is a relatively recent phenomenon, put into the limelight by events such as the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, amid the hype surrounding AI, the longstanding presence of this technology in everyday devices like mobile phones and ATMs often goes unnoticed.