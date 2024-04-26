Business buzzwords: Do executives need to outgrow them?

Hashtag frenzy: Corporate India often showcases trending hashtags as its current drive to project an image of competitiveness and innovation (and thus market valuation gains), yet frequently falls short in implementing adequate backend measures or ensuring a comprehensive discussion of these topics across the company. This superficial approach results in a disconnect between the outward image of being at the forefront of trends and substantive internal measures. It also exacerbates employee dissonance and disengagement. Companies should invest in education and training programmes to equip employees with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate emerging trends effectively. Without adequate learning initiatives and meaningful dialogue around these topics, employees may feel alienated from the business’s purported mission, leading to a slump in morale and productivity. Companies must move beyond mere lip service and cultivate a culture of genuine engagement. To best leverage the potential of emerging innovations, they should foster a sense of unity and purpose among their people.