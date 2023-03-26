Business concentration may pose inflation risks

On key parameters, our industrial dispersal is worse than it was before New Delhi dropped its Licence Raj and opened up most of the economy. Since 1991, India’s ‘big five’ business groups—namely Reliance, Tata, Adani, Bharti and A.V. Birla—have seen their share of non-financial sector assets rise from 10% to 18%, according to Acharya, with the next five having ceded space to them. The big five not only account for 12% of sales, he said, but “are able to charge product prices that are substantially higher than other competitors in the market." In his view, the effect of this ability can manifest itself in an inflationary scenario: “We find that when input prices rise, if market power in an industry is high, wholesale price inflation in that sector actually rises a lot more, and then of course that will eventually feed into the consumer price index." While this is plausible, we would need a more rigorous analysis of price drivers across the big five’s fields of operation before any conclusion can be drawn. In the telecom sector, competitive intensity has ebbed and tariffs have risen in recent times. In a bunch of other markets, though, we have seen greater rivalry. Reliance, for example, is playing the price warrior with a new range of fast-moving retail items. Since the corporate dominance in question is only partially consumer-facing, an overall trend is difficult to identify, but studying it could serve more than an academic end.