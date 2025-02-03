Can and able: Business families like the Lodhas can fight, but should be able to pay for it
Summary
- It’s not just Lodha versus Lodha. Business family feuds have grown common, but their cost must not burden other shareholders. Perhaps regulators should step in.
Family feuds have long been a staple of human drama. From ancient Indian epics to Shakespearean tragedies, tales of siblings battling over legacy, power and name continue to captivate audiences. But in the corporate arena, where legacies aren’t confined to royal palaces but spill into the public space, the stakes rise sharply.