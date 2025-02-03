Also Read: Kirloskar feud is a textbook case of how not to do a family settlement

Why, then, should an entire company pay the price for what may simply be a case of a promoter’s bruised ego? It is not uncommon for many high-profile cases to sign up a battery of lawyers, not just to fight but also ensure that those lawyers don’t appear for the other side. If a family wishes to engage in a modern-day gladiatorial contest, let the cost of it be borne by them alone.