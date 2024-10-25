Why do business families delay the inevitable: Succession planning?
Summary
- It’s hard for ageing leaders to broach a topic that feels like admitting one’s mortality and it’s routine human behaviour to focus on what’s urgent rather than what’s important. Yet, a crucial part of their job is to ensure that the business legacy thrives beyond their lifetime.
I am often asked why it should matter so much: “After all, succession planning is just about naming a successor." Well, it’s not just a matter of passing the baton along, but more about ensuring harmony, stability and long-term success for both promoter families and their businesses.