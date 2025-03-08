Why business schools hold the key in bridging the gender gap

In recent years, it has become evident that a significant majority of students in MBA cohorts come from engineering backgrounds. For instance, in the 2024 two-year MBA programme at IIM-Bangalore, out of a total number of 535 students, 393 had completed an engineering course, of which 276 were boys and 117 were girls. However, girls outnumbered boys in all the other streams like arts and humanities, science and commerce. Therefore, the solution to the problem of diversity in companies can partly be solved by encouraging more female students to opt for engineering before enrolling in an MBA programme.