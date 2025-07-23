Businesses must adopt internal carbon pricing before they’re forced to
Summary
Climate risks are turning into financial risks but India Inc seems mostly ill-prepared for a carbon market on its way. Compressing the cost of greenhouse gas emissions could decide whether a business thrives or gets left behind.
Indian firms are approaching a crucial juncture in their climate journey. For far too long, the cost of carbon has remained an invisible ledger entry, an externality conveniently overlooked in balance sheets and investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story