Opinion
Businesses must deal squarely with the harsh realities of mental health at the workplace
Summary
- Workplace mental health starts with leadership. For employees to thrive, they need an inclusive environment that’s free of discrimination backed by corporate policies of reasonable accommodation and support.
Companies are responsible for creating a work environment conducive to mental health and well-being, for which, we need long-term strategies that integrate mental health into the organizational fabric.
