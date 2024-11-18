Companies are responsible for creating a work environment conducive to mental health and well-being, for which, we need long-term strategies that integrate mental health into the organizational fabric.

Evolve from a reactive structure to a proactive culture: Policy and culture differ. A policy can institutionalize an intervention like, say, flexible work hours. However, this can remain a token initiative unless the underlying value of flexibility is captured by the entire organization.

If leaders tends to work late hours regularly, it could be challenging for team members to maintain a work-life balance. While we need policies to support those who report poor mental health, we also need a culture that is mindful of psychosocial risks and prioritizes inclusion and empathy in the workplace.

Respect diversity: The same approach cannot be applied to individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences. An entry-level employee who has just moved to the city from a town or village will face different challenges than a long-time resident.

A woman senior vice-president may have caregiving responsibilities that a male in the same position may not. Some communities—disabled, LGBTQI+, Dalit communities, religious minorities—may face forms of discrimination that others don’t.

We must create a culture that is inclusive, flexible, empathetic and affirming for a variety of people. Diverse teams of people from various backgrounds will help, as will a robust equality policy backed by training programmes.

For instance, Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI), my philanthropic effort, has developed a training curriculum ‘The Fault in Our Chai’ that helps social sector organizations understand marginalization and inequality, and create a sensitive and inclusive workplace.

Cultivate openness: Corporate leaders set the tone for an open, just and transparent culture. In being respectful to all, leaders have to ‘walk the talk’ and become role models in driving an open and fair organization where listening and empathy matter.

If a manager is autocratic and cannot handle dissent, the culture that trickles down can’t be one of openness. If people can’t communicate directly, it leads to backbiting, subterfuge and a lack of trust. This can have adverse psychological effects.

A sense of belonging promotes motivation and results in higher productivity. Engagement can be fostered by helping people do work they find meaningful. An active job rotation programme gives employees new experiences and learnings and reduces work-related stress.

Work weeks going beyond 40 hours on a perpetual basis, especially in cities where it takes hours to commute, is counter-productive. People need time for sleep and exercise, and to spend with family. Fortunately, after the pandemic, the concept of work-from-home and hybrid models have gained traction.

Policies on flexibility can act as frameworks that line managers use to make decisions on employee requests and needs, but leaders need to practise it for it to become part of the culture.

Provide mental health support: While nurturing a workplace environment where ‘people feel safe’ is important, each organization should also have specific policies for employees who experience mental health challenges.

Apart from flexible work hours and remote working options, a strong disability policy, mental health allowances or free access to counselling and insurance (covering mental health) are crucial for providing employees with support.

A policy of reasonable accommodation may involve changing job application or hiring processes, the way jobs are done or the work environment so that all qualified persons have an equal employment opportunity and can perform the essential functions expected of them.

It implies that the organization is ready to have a conversation on what it needs to provide so that employees can perform their tasks. Peer-to-peer support is another powerful tool because individuals feel comfortable discussing their challenges with colleagues.

MHI has incorporated a ‘buddy system’ for new employees that includes regular check-ins with new colleagues to talk about work, help them get familiar with organizational and administrative practices, and take up any challenges they might be facing.

Building formal peer support programmes or buddy systems encourages open dialogue and can normalize mental health conversations.

For all the affirming, preventive and supportive elements of a positive mental health culture, companies also need to invest in comprehensive training and sensitization programmes.

By focusing on inclusion, empathy and leadership accountability, we can create structures that strengthen a holistic approach to mental health in organizations.

It falls upon business leaders to take proactive steps and set precedents with policies and processes that create an enabling and empowering work environment for diverse teams.

Organizations must recognize that workplace mental health starts with leadership. By cultivating an inclusive, discrimination-free environment and implementing policies for reasonable accommodation and mental health support, leaders create a foundation for employees to thrive.

The author is founder, Mariwala Health Initiative and chairman, Marico