Businesses must make net-zero plans to go with our climate goals

So far, though, few of India’s companies have defined and begun pursuing a detailed strategy to succeed in a net-zero economy. Instead, we find that many remain focused on isolated initiatives, which may end up in ‘pilot purgatory’, to boost environmental performance or achieve near-term improvements in their environmental, social and governance (ESG) rankings. Near-term goals do have their uses: they help instil operational discipline. Yet, unless companies also prepare for the long-term shifts that are likely to occur as the net-zero transition advances, they could miss meaningful opportunities to create value.