Businesses must watch what their leaders say

Given Nykaa’s price ‘pop’ once it was listed last year, Grover’s disappointment with Kotak is not in doubt. Whether the bank acted by the rule-book or not is for its enforcers to determine. The voice clip’s authenticity and its implications would be a matter of law. But, willy-nilly, doubts have arisen over the decency employed by a well-known entrepreneur in India’s online payments space who also appears as a judge-investor on the TV show Shark Tank India. With wide recognition comes high responsibility. As the court of public opinion matters and the personal actions of leaders are commonly taken to reflect upon the businesses they lead, all companies should insist on strict adherence to a code of behavioural norms aligned with civil expectations. Our startup sector may have acquired a heroic aura for its entrepreneurial zest and wealth creation, but it has also displayed a record of brash talk that could come to hurt it by putting people off. Observers of the adrenaline rushes and internal dynamics of quick success stories have hinted at swollen heads among prime movers who get accorded demigod status within their circles of awe-inspiration. All enterprises, however, must depend on an external world of customers (and often funders), and reputational risk plays a big role in achieving desirable outcomes. For this reason alone, governance mechanisms must tighten up. Our startups, especially, must track how their leaders behave and hold them to every relevant code of conduct. Financial returns cannot be an end in itself.