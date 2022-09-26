How companies should decide their digital strategy4 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 12:53 AM IST
A digital embrace is a business imperative but the edge it can grant depends on one’s strategic aims
Asking whether one has a digital strategy is as absurd as asking about an electricity strategy was at the turn of the last century. Both cases reflect how a shift in underlying technology fundamentally changes what is possible. When something has a digital component, it means there is a layer of information and connectivity between people, things, pieces of software, etc. While this seems simple enough, once something is no longer solely in analogue form, vast changes in what is possible occur.