How companies should decide their digital strategy

The downside is that when you have a potentially unlimited supply of something, your ability to extract a price for that drops dramatically. This means the value for a customer is going to shift from merely possessing the physical thing to doing something desirable with it—from product value to the value in interactions. Consider the music business. As the price of a single song has gone to virtually zero, artists are finding they can only earn a living doing what is scarce—going on tour and offering an irreplaceable live experience for which customers are able and willing to pay.