Businesses need strategic pivots as a great value migration revs up

Second, get on the right side of sustainability. There is no hiding place after CoP-26—‘net zero’ is likely coming to every country and its firms—and proactive movers are likely to get rewarded the most. Our global research shows that corporates with higher environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance show superior financial performance as well—up to 10-20% higher valuation multiples and better funding availability. ESG projects, especially focused on decarbonization, circular products and packaging, water/waste management, hydrogen and so forth, are projected to generate $5 trillion in addressable market value by 2025. The value from embracing ESG also extends to retaining and attracting talent, as they experience a sense of purpose at the workplace.

