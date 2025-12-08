Enterprise technology has long rested on a basic assumption: determinism. When a system gets identical inputs, it must yield identical outputs. Business and tech leaders rely on this expectation. Banks can reconcile millions of financial movements and telecom operators can bill subscribers accurately because the software they use behaves in a perfectly predictable manner. This is true across enterprises.
Businesses need reliable software: Taming AI for enterprises could spell business for India’s IT sector
SummaryLarge language AI models do not behave with consistency, which is harmless in some business contexts but dangerous in others. Adapting AI for determinism—the classic promise of software—is a major challenge waiting to be tackled. Will Indian IT service players rise to the occasion?
Enterprise technology has long rested on a basic assumption: determinism. When a system gets identical inputs, it must yield identical outputs. Business and tech leaders rely on this expectation. Banks can reconcile millions of financial movements and telecom operators can bill subscribers accurately because the software they use behaves in a perfectly predictable manner. This is true across enterprises.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More