Businesses need reliable software: Taming AI for enterprises could spell business for India’s IT sector

Use the same model on two identical machines and minor differences can appear. Even if the system’s ‘temperature’ is set to zero (which instructs it to choose the single most likely next word), minor variations may appear since an LLM generates text one token (a few letters, not always a full word) at a time. A tiny difference in the underlying probability distribution can lead it to pick a different token, which influences the next token, and so on. But this violates the deterministic principle: that a machine must always act in the same way.