Shape up or ship out: Businesses need restructuring to survive the future
Summary
- From climate change to geopolitics and artificial intelligence, there are many factors they must take into account while framing long-range strategies. And many will need overhauls.
Restructuring has an exalted status in business schools; the elective course is usually titled ‘Mergers, Acquisitions and Restructuring.’ In the real world, it is relegated to the netherworld; either clubbed with insolvency or mentioned in conjunction with lay-offs and cost cuts. The constant negative undertone of ‘restructuring’ saps employee morale and in most cases results in prolonged underperformance.