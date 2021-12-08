Digitization is the current business trend everywhere. We have seen enough global clients freaking out when it comes to the digital transformation of legacy businesses. They then do the exact wrong thing—commit resources to anyone who promises that ‘digital’ is right around the corner. Here’s a smarter way to approach it.

Technology has presented leaders with a huge inflexion point: i.e., something beyond the boundaries of an organization that exerts 10X change on a business (stuff gets 10 times cheaper, faster, more valuable, etc). Successful entrepreneurs don’t commit huge upfront investments to a big monolithic plan, but ask, ‘What would success look like for me?’ and work backward to discover what would have to be true to achieve that success. They plan around checkpoints, using as little resources as possible to test assumptions at each. This is a smarter way than assuming you know what customers will want, at what prices, and how to go to the market.

Yet, the errors of past expensive flops seem to get repeated by firms pursuing a digital transformation. A McKinsey report says 70% of such programmes fail. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. By using ‘discovery-driven digitization’, many of our clients have ensured better success, faster and cheaper. This approach involves five disciplines for a digital makeover.

Define what success would look like. Instead of going headlong into ‘upgrade-or- die’ mode, deliberate how digital efforts could be helpful. Will it improve convenience for the customer? Will it eliminate frustrating workarounds? Does it have the potential to create an early win to reinforce the value of this exercise? For instance, migraine app Cove’s founders realized that the fragmented way that many patients suffered this illness was unsatisfactory. Migraine was estimated to be the third most prevalent malady in the world, but was highly neglected and digging deeply into it had weak incentives. Headache specialists were rare, patients didn’t know who to ask for help, and not all doctors were well trained. Through the app, Cove offered specialized programmes for sufferers.

Focus on the ‘from-to’ of the digital shift. What happens now, and how will that change as you bring digital capabilities on board? You can start small, as German metals distributor Kloeckner did, by using digital technologies to get rid of faxed orders. How do you know your digital efforts are working? A metric like ‘return on time invested’ (ROTI) can be a first step. Take total revenue and divide it by the number of people employed to generate it. Compare the performance of digital-born Amazon with digital-aimed Walmart in terms of their ROTI. In 2018, Amazon’s ROTI of $359,671 was 67% higher than Walmart’s $215,548, but this has changed dramatically since then. Walmart’s relentless digital push, which included the purchase of several firms like Jet.com, FlipKart and digital legend Marc Lore, improved its ROTI in 2020 to $226,056, while Amazon’s actually dropped to $296,923. While Walmart hasn’t caught up with Amazon yet, its digital foray seems to be working well.

Define your competition broadly. The digital shift has made new partnerships between former allies a reality, but has also lowered barriers to entry in ways few people foresaw. The advent of the direct-to-consumer trend of the past few years makes it conceivable to have startups that can legitimately compete with long-established brands.

Tend to your ecosystem. One of the qualities that makes digital so compelling is its ability to connect things and have information flow through those connections. Even manufacturers need to constantly think about the ecosystem implications. As you consider your plan, do think about who should be part of your ecosystem and how your business should be attractive to them. Think also about the ‘gives-and-gets’ of various partnerships and whether the ecosystem is as competitive as others. Disney has for years leveraged its web of relationships and content production to create entertainment experiences that others struggle to match.

Test your assumptions through actual experiments. As Michael Schrage of Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests, cheap experiments are hundreds of times more valuable than great ideas for practical insights that could generate huge value for business.

The above five must go along with a clear view of where digitization trends are headed. Since the pandemic’s onset, digital pivots have been legion across the world of business. Lukewarm advocates were suddenly thrust into roles that required them to act as passionate promoters. And this isn’t slowing down.

One of the more interesting new developments is the advent of ‘low code’ or ‘no code’ applications that now look certain to be an inflexion point for traditional programming-work providers. Offering lots of functionality at a fraction of the old time and cost, such platforms promise to do for coding what drag-and-drop editing did for website creation. The other exciting thing is the potential for even physical products to stay in perpetual ‘beta’ mode. When you have to update the firmware in your car to keep it satisfied, you know that the physical world has gone digital in a big way.

Like any transformation, digital is only startling until it gets taken for granted. That moment is on its way.

Rita McGrath & M. Muneer are, respectively, professor at Columbia Business School and founder of Valize; and the co-founder and chief evangelist at the non-profit Medici Institute.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.