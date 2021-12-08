Businesses should look carefully before they leap the digital way

Focus on the ‘from-to’ of the digital shift. What happens now, and how will that change as you bring digital capabilities on board? You can start small, as German metals distributor Kloeckner did, by using digital technologies to get rid of faxed orders. How do you know your digital efforts are working? A metric like ‘return on time invested’ (ROTI) can be a first step. Take total revenue and divide it by the number of people employed to generate it. Compare the performance of digital-born Amazon with digital-aimed Walmart in terms of their ROTI. In 2018, Amazon’s ROTI of $359,671 was 67% higher than Walmart’s $215,548, but this has changed dramatically since then. Walmart’s relentless digital push, which included the purchase of several firms like Jet.com, FlipKart and digital legend Marc Lore, improved its ROTI in 2020 to $226,056, while Amazon’s actually dropped to $296,923. While Walmart hasn’t caught up with Amazon yet, its digital foray seems to be working well.