Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Views /  Buzzing factories

Buzzing factories

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 01:53 AM IST Livemint

The buoyancy in manufacturing points to a healthy pipeline of orders and optimism within the sector

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Last year ended on a positive note for India’s manufacturing sector, with the purchasing managers’ index posting an impressive figure of 55.5 in December. Though down from November’s 57.6, it’s still well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction and has averaged 56.3 in the latest quarter.

Last year ended on a positive note for India’s manufacturing sector, with the purchasing managers’ index posting an impressive figure of 55.5 in December. Though down from November’s 57.6, it’s still well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction and has averaged 56.3 in the latest quarter.

The buoyancy points to a healthy pipeline of orders and optimism within the sector, which should bode well for our economic prospects as we seek to consolidate a recovery from the covid crisis. Inflation has been a threat, although it does not appear to have done much damage thus far. Input cost increases have begun being passed on to consumers, and the impact on demand so far hasn’t been sharp. This could make space for a gradual reversal of India’s easy-money policy to go with post-pandemic monetary normalization in advanced economies like the US. While a third covid wave that’s on the rise has upped our level of uncertainty, there’s little so far to suggest we need stringent clamps on commercial activity to get through it. Unless risks shoot up, factories can surely be allowed to keep buzzing with safety protocols in place.

The buoyancy points to a healthy pipeline of orders and optimism within the sector, which should bode well for our economic prospects as we seek to consolidate a recovery from the covid crisis. Inflation has been a threat, although it does not appear to have done much damage thus far. Input cost increases have begun being passed on to consumers, and the impact on demand so far hasn’t been sharp. This could make space for a gradual reversal of India’s easy-money policy to go with post-pandemic monetary normalization in advanced economies like the US. While a third covid wave that’s on the rise has upped our level of uncertainty, there’s little so far to suggest we need stringent clamps on commercial activity to get through it. Unless risks shoot up, factories can surely be allowed to keep buzzing with safety protocols in place.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!