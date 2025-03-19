Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | BYD has leapt ahead on charging speed
Summary
- The Chinese EV maker had already zipped ahead of Elon Musk’s Tesla on sales, but its 5-minute juice-up for a 400km range will give it a sharper edge. It could also attract folks who are impatient with long plug-ins.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD looks set to extend its global lead over its US-based competitor Tesla. BYD has unveiled a new supercharger that can juice up a car battery within 5 minutes to run for another 400km.
