Byju’s faultlines and the perils of easy money
Summary
- Byju’s journey is pockmarked with problems that can be traced to its founders, a new market, VC money on tap, and, most culpably, a missing hand at the wheel on the board
The latest news in the Byju’s saga is that the Enforcement Directorate, the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, has issued notices to India’s #1 edtech company and co-founder Byju Raveendran on a bunch of charges. These include missing documentation on imports and overseas remittances, delayed filings on investments in the company from abroad, and failure in share allotments against such investments.