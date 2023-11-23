Byju’s faultlines and the perils of easy money

The latest news in the Byju’s saga is that the Enforcement Directorate, the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, has issued notices to India’s #1 edtech company and co-founder Byju Raveendran on a bunch of charges. These include missing documentation on imports and overseas remittances, delayed filings on investments in the company from abroad, and failure in share allotments against such investments.

The charges by the ED follow searches the agency did in April at several offices of Byju’s and residences of its top executives.

The latest details are scant and buried in bureaucratese; they will emerge only when the case comes up before a tribunal or court years from now. Drama was, however, full on Monday. The ED told the world of the show cause notices with a late evening post on X. “Adjudicating Authority issues show cause notices to M/s. Think & Learn Private Limited and Byju Raveendran for violation involving an amount of Rs. 9362.35 Crore under FEMA, 1999," it said.

Reporters who caught a whiff of the notice earlier on Monday got a strong denial from Byju’s. The ED’s tweet later in the evening made the company and its leadership look like amateurs.

Hindsight is 20/20 vision and let’s use that lens to take a look at what went wrong and what ails Byju’s — and whether it can be turned around.

First, why care about Byju’s? Had things gone well for the company and it had listed on the stock markets, it would easily be among India’s 50 most valuable public companies. Even at $22 billion, as it was valued at its peak by VC/PE firms, Byju’s would have been placed higher by market capitalization than automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Tata Steel. Slightly more and it would rub shoulders with software-to-soaps conglomerate Wipro.

That’s the wealth creation opportunity that Byju’s founding team and employees, the company’s funders, Indian public markets, and the taxman have missed.

It is important to emphasise that there is no evidence of any intentional maleficence at Byju’s, as we speak. Sure, when this saga is over years from now, it may turn up that the founders, C-suite executives, auditors, board members, partners at VC/PE firms, investment bankers, and other stakeholders may have been guilty of errors of omission, but even that’s a theory at this point.

As with most such corporate disasters, faultlines run deep and can often be traced back to the DNA of the enterprise. What were Byju’s vulnerabilities and calls that brought it to this pass?

Meh product

To begin with, it was an underwhelming product. From an education content and product design perspective, its earliest versions were as pale and tepid in contrast to co-founder Byju Raveendran’s electric, stadium-filled classrooms. It got better in later versions but the beginnings were definitely meh.

Product + huge TAM = VC money on tap

Don’t forget that Byju’s was among the early movers on the Indian edtech terra firma in India. A decade ago, edtech was seen to have infinite TAM (total addressable market, a metric that lends itself to infinite permutations and combinations) and everyone wanted in.

VC money on tap + underserved market = Insane growth targets

Risk capital, especially coming from VC firms Sequoia Capital (renamed Peak XV), Naspers (now Prosus), Tiger Global, General Atlantic, likes making big bets. Given the potential of a digital education business (about 30% of Indians were less than 14 years old in 2013; it is about 25% now), growth targets became outlandish.

Insane growth targets + new team = Confused sales motion

Edtech was (and is) a new market that is still chiselling away at its business models and practices. Ten years ago, this meant that the Byju’s team found its way forward trying out different strategies. Two steps forward, one step back bruised. While Byju was a brilliant teacher, his top team sorely lacked entrepreneurial depth and ability to scale.

Confused sales motion + pressure to scale targets = perverse incentives

It was just a matter of time that poorly thought out business practices crept in. Agents pushing sign-ups in return for hefty commissions. Bundling the app with tablets or laptops in opaque packages. Company-backed loans that misrepresented revenues. Aggressive selling, actively tricking, and emotional manipulation, as noted by the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights.

Perverse incentives + casual auditing = dodgy accounting and governance

Soon, revenue recognition and customer refunds came under the lens. In November 2021, Deloitte, the online tutor company’s auditor since 2016, restated Byju’s revenues for fiscal 2021 to ₹2,280 crore — a drop of 48% from its unaudited results. Losses, at ₹4,588 crore, grew nearly 18 times from the previous fiscal year. All part of a clean-up.

Dodgy accounting and governance + competitive founder = Board clashes

This is where the Byju’s story really came apart. Byju Raveendran is an intensely competitive and proud person who revels in passing milestones and basking in the glory. Sales pitches have it that Byju took the Common Aptitude Test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management first in 2003 and scored a 100 percentile. He aced the interviews and got offers from all of them only to turn them down, heading abroad for work. He is said to have repeated the feat in 2005, making him the only person to crack admission to all six IIMs two times and rejecting them as many times.

In Byju’s early days, teams were wary of participating in workplace sports events. Big time into sports (“Math and sports are what drives me," he once told an interviewer), Byju would sulk for days if his team lost in a company football match.

Put such an alpha personality in a confrontational situation with hard-as-nails VCs and other stakeholders and you have a recipe for implosion. And, that’s exactly what happened. A mentor figure on the board like Deepak Parekh could have made all the difference.

Board clashes + public leaks = Tailspin

The tension with investors in the boardroom was building for at least three years and like all bottled up frustrations, they erupted. It came in the form of a series of leaks to the media, which in turn put pressure on the auditors and Byju Raveendran (and two family members who were on the company board). Questions over acquisitions, a toxic work environment, delayed salaries, compliance issues, and mass-scale sackings didn’t help.

Things came to a head when Deloitte resigned as Byju’s auditor in June and representatives of three funders (Sequoia, Naspers, and the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative) quit the company’s board. In an analysis, journalist Sucheta Dalal blamed the VCs for the mess.

What next for Byju’s?

It has the staunch backing of the Manipal Group, a Bangalore-headquartered group into education and healthcare. But, as the value in Byju’s fast disappears into ether, that support will be tested. It is almost impossible for founders to revive a nosediving startup (e.g.: Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal of Snapdeal) and the writing on the wall is clear for Byju’s.