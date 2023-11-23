Byju’s faultlines and the perils of easy money

Dodgy accounting and governance + competitive founder = Board clashes

This is where the Byju’s story really came apart. Byju Raveendran is an intensely competitive and proud person who revels in passing milestones and basking in the glory. Sales pitches have it that Byju took the Common Aptitude Test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management first in 2003 and scored a 100 percentile. He aced the interviews and got offers from all of them only to turn them down, heading abroad for work. He is said to have repeated the feat in 2005, making him the only person to crack admission to all six IIMs two times and rejecting them as many times.