Byju's startup lesson: Don’t get carried away with winner-takes-all dreams
Summary
- Think and Learn’s insolvency case offers a cautionary tale for tech startups keen on explosive expansion on the back of fabled ‘network effects’—which could prove tantalizing but elusive, as the rise and fall of Byju Raveendran’s edtech unicorn shows.
Edtech major Think and Learn (T&L), which offers online education under the brand Byju’s, is headed for the wringer of bankruptcy now that a case moved by India’s cricket board to recover its dues has been admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal. Under our insolvency code, Byju Raveendran, its prime mover, must make way for a panel of creditors to run the business while its fate is chalked out.