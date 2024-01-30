Byju's value drop: Foreign investors have an odd objection
Summary
- Their protest over a markdown in Aakash’s value seems strange, given the insolvency pleas filed against its cash-strapped owner Byju’s and the massive blow the latter’s valuation has taken.
Troubles do not seem to end for Byju’s, an edtech business that set all unicorns a poor example with its reckless pursuit of growth that left it floundering. Its latest headache arose from foreign shareholders of its parent entity Think & Learn (T&L) and big-ticket acquisition Aakash Education Services. As reported by Mint, global investment group Prosus, a T&L shareholder, and US private-equity major Blackstone, which owns a slice of Aakash, have both objected to the conversion terms of business tycoon Ranjan Pai’s $250-300 million of debt in Aakash into equity. Last week, the board of Aakash had approved that proposal, although it hasn’t yet taken effect. In contention is the valuation at which this would happen. On conversion, Pai’s stake in Aakash would rise to a little under 40%, valuing this business at ₹4,500-4,800 crore (around $600 million). This is far lower than the $950 million that Byju’s had paid to acquire Aakash in 2021. A markdown in value of more than a third in barely three years may be hard to digest for equity holders, especially when Aakash, the group’s crown jewel, posted a 40% rise in revenue to ₹1,491 crore and logged a profit of ₹80 crore in 2021-22, in sharp contrast with T&L (Byju’s is technically its brand), whose consolidated loss surged by four-fifths to ₹8,245 crore, as long-delayed results show, on overall income of under ₹5,300 crore.