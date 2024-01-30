Byju's value drop: Foreign investors have an odd objection

That investor protest, however, sounds odd in the context of Byju’s bigger crisis. The business’s loan repayment record has been patchy and some of its overseas lenders recently filed insolvency pleas against T&L. Among them is a group that had extended a $1.2-billion term loan. Separately, Teleperformance Business Services Ltd, the Indian unit of a French firm, is suing T&L as an operational creditor. If court proceedings get initiated, it would surely weigh heavily on the value that can be extracted from India’s top edtech enterprise. And a write-down for T&L would likely mean a deep value cut for Aakash as well, regardless of the latter’s own financial results. Creditors would want recourse to all its assets, as is usually the case, to recover their dues. Though T&L’s stake in Aakash would drop below Pai’s after the debt conversion, it may not prove easy to keep the acquired unit away from creditor clutches. This looming risk should imply a valuation drop, even if efforts are made to ring-fence Aakash. It was in an effort to keep firm control of this student coaching chain that Byju’s needed Pai’s support of a loan that helped pay off dues to global lender Davidson Kempner, which had sought to gain a board-level say. The irony is how badly Aakash’s acquirer has fared.

