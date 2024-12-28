Manmohan Singh: A reformer who had concern for vulnerable groups
Summary
- Dr Singh always regarded growth and equity as the two legs with which a nation must walk.
The passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh creates a big void in India’s intellectual scene. He was a man of vision and ideas. India’s economy is what it is today because of the pioneering efforts of Dr Singh in the early 1990s to reform the economy. The crisis of 1990 needed for its correction reforms of stability and structural change. The decision to devalue the rupee was the first step towards stability. In fact, what followed was even more important. These are structural reforms.