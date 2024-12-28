Manmohan Singh: A reformer who had concern for vulnerable groups

What is sought to be achieved is an improvement in the functioning of the various entities, whether in the private sector or the public sector, by injecting an element of competition in them. There is, however, nothing in the new economic policy which takes away the role of the state or the public sector in the system. The New Economic Policy of India has not necessarily diminished the role of state; it has only redefined it, expanding it in some areas and reducing it in others. As has been said, somewhat paradoxically, more market does not mean ‘less government’ but only ‘different government’.