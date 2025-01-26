Opinion
A cabinet committee on science and technology is a strategic imperative today
Nitin Pai 4 min read 26 Jan 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
- Power structures and equations hinge on technological advancement in today’s age of information. India must set up a high-level panel of ministers as a global tech war intensifies.
India’s government must set up a Cabinet Committee on Science and Technology (CCST) to make India a global power of this century.
