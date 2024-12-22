CAFE comfort: New fuel efficiency norms can speed up clean mobility in India
Summary
- Tighter carbon emission standards, as envisaged by India’s proposed CAFE norms, should incentivize automakers to make cleaner vehicles overall. The ‘super credits’ system is designed for just that.
India recently surpassed 5 million electric vehicles (EVs) on its roads. As 2024 draws to a close, we have a milestone to celebrate and a better growth trajectory to anticipate in 2025. National EV adoption has surged from 0.7% in 2020 to 6.3% of the vehicular base in 2024.