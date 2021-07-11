Cairn’s case and the wages of retroactive tax legislation

The government, currently ascertaining the facts, has said “whenever such an order is received, appropriate legal remedies will be taken." It may not have received the French court’s notices for execution yet, as this could take time. Whenever it does, it would have two options: the first would be to take specific legal recourse aimed at convincing the court at The Hague that the award be set aside while simultaneously asking the court seized of the execution proceedings in Paris to not execute the same. This would be enormously challenging, as each court adjudicates a dispute in accordance with its municipal laws. The second option is for the government to explore a settlement of the whole retrospective taxation issue, given that negative signals are being sent out on India as a global investment destination. India’s commitment to its international obligations and principles of public international law must be put into practice, not just left written in statute books. Anything else would be frowned upon by the world at large.